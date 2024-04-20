India finally delivered the naval version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines on Friday, two years after both countries signed the $376 million deal for three batteries of the missiles that would augment the deterrence capabilities of the island nation.

The missiles were airlifted in an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster transporter aircraft and handed over to the Philippines Marine Corps which is expected to deploy them in coastal areas.

After the consignment landed in Philippines, Indian officials were seen offering sweets to the Philippines Marine Corps officers on the delivery of the BrahMos missile.

The delivery got delayed a few months owing to weather conditions. The first shipping timeline set was towards the end of December, which later got shifted to March. Finally, the BrahMos, with a range of 400 km and a warhead designed to pierce ship hulls, got acquired by the Philippines at a time when it is having a tough time with China in the South China Sea. The deal covers logistic support packages and training for operators and handlers.

The handing over of the missile is good marketing of indigenous defence systems India is trying to export to other countries. In FY 2023-24, defence exports reached an all-time high of ₹21,083 crore, recording a 32.5 per cent growth in comparison to the previous financial year.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russian Federation’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya.