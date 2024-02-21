India has not yet acquired its optimal growth in the super luxury car segment and still has a lot of potential as the economy is booming, senior officials at Automobili Lamborghini said on Wednesday. Further, they said that as there has not been much change in the policies in the automobile sector for the last few years, the direction looks favourable for India.

The Italian luxury car maker also said that India will not be behind any developed country when it comes to future launches, including the hybrids and electric cars.

“Over the last years, it’s stable (market), but let’s say with small growth rate...in a market of four million cars (a year), just 1,000 units are luxury cars or super sports cars. We have a share of more than 100, which is a very good sign for the future...we are very conscious of volume growth not only in India, but worldwide and we think that India is still an unexploited opportunity for all luxury brands. We are watching the evolution very carefully,” Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, told businessline.

Highest-ever sales

The company sold 103 cars in 2023, which was the highest-ever sales since its operations in India.

He said the company sees a shift in terms of the generations of younger customers stepping into the brand and more willing to invest into a car like Lamborghini, because it is also a collector’s item and keeps the value overtime.

The company that has more than 550 cars on Indian roads right now, said those are a potential repeat buyers as part of the Lamborghini community.

Winkelmann added that it was important to have a stable growth which is not running for peaks and not only for the Indian market, but globally since the Lamborghini has an order book “which is lasting far to the year 2025, this would not be the problem”.