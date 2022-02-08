India has administered over 170 cr total doses of Covid vaccines so far

×

India has administered more than 170 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as on February 8, 7 am, a total of 1,70,21,72,615 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country overall.

This includes 90,09,24,138 total first doses and 72,83,43,993 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, a total of 4,99,87,314 first doses and 75,90,456 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, and a total of 1,53,26,714 precaution doses administered so far.

A total of 55,78,297 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 6,92,023 were first doses and 22,59,343 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, while 4,91,276 were first doses and 17,16,721 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. As many as 4,18,934 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 27,06,27,494 total doses administered so far. It is the first State to cross the 27 crore mark in terms of total doses administered. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 15,02,17,434 doses and West Bengal with 12,42,88,392 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 9,94,891. 67,597 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,80,456 to 4,08,40,658. As many as 1,188 new deaths were recorded taking the total toll to 5,04,062.