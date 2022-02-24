India reports 14,148 infections, 302 deaths on Thursday

India reported 14,148 Covid cases and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Thursday, according to data with the Health Ministry. The number of cases is on a downward spiral and tdaily infections have been less than 30,000 for the last seven days.

On Wednesday, the number of cases was marginally higher at 15,102 with 278 deaths. In Delhi, daily infections stood at 556 with 6 deaths, and the active cases on Thursday evening were 2,276. Kerala, which has been recording the highest number of infections, registered 4,064 Covid cases with 15 deaths. It also added 197 deaths as a backlog to its daily death toll.

In addition, the daily positivity rate and the weekly positivity rate in the country on Thursday were at 1.22 per cent and 1.60 per cent respectively. On the previous day, more than 11.55 lakh tests were conducted, aggregating to 76.35 crore tests done so far. The active caseload in the country stood at 1.48 lakh, constituting 0.35 per cent of the total positive cases.

Besides this, India administered 28 lakh vaccine doses on Thursday till 7 pm, taking the total to 176.76 crore shots administered so far, according to the Health Ministry. Also, the Government said more than 10.98 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/ UTs.