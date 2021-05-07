India reports over 4-lakh daily Covid cases for second straight day

India reported more than 4-lakh daily Covid 19 cases on Friday, the second straight day. According to the Health Ministry data, the total daily Covid cases stood at 4,14,188 in the last 24 hours which also saw an all-time high daily death toll of 3,915. Cumulatively, India reported 2,14,91,598 cases of which active cases were 36,45,164, while 1,76,12,351 people recovered.

And the total death toll to date was 2,34,083.

Meanwhile, India administered a cumulative 16.49 crore anti-covid shots so far, with 23,70,298 vaccine doses given in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, as per the Health Ministry statement. Total Covid tests conducted in the previous day were 18,26,490.

On Thursday as many 2,62,932 people in 18-44 received vaccinations, taking the total number of young beneficiaries receiving Covid shots in the country from May 1 to 11,80,798. The vaccination for the young people commenced in as many as 30 States and Union Territories.

According to the Health Ministry, ten States, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported 71.81 per cent of the new cases. Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 62,194, followed by Karnataka at 49,058 and Kerala at 42,464.