India slips one position to 131 from 130 in human development index: UNDP

India’s ranking slipped one notch to 131 among 189 countries in the human development index for 2019 compared to 130 the year before, according to United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Human Development Report 2020 released on Wednesday.

However, the absolute value of the index has gone up for India to 0.645 in 2019 (the year under consideration) from 0.642 the year before, reflecting overall better performance.

“India’s actual numbers have improved. Ranking is relative. It just means that other countries have done better than you,” explained UNDP India resident representative Shoko Noda at a media interaction.

In case of all four HDI indicators, India’s performance has either improved in 2019 compared to 2018 or remained the same. Life expectancy at birth has improved to 69.7 years compared to 69.4 years one year before. GNI per capita at $6,681 in 2019 was higher than $6,427 in 2018. Expected years of schooling and mean year of schooling in 2019 remained the same as the previous year at 12.2 and 6.5 respectively.

What is good news for India is that when the HDI is adjusted to include two more elements experimentally introduced by UNDP to account for planetary pressure (Planetary Pressure Adjusted HDI), its ranking improves by eight positions. The two new elements are a country’s material consumption and its carbon footprint, and India’s performance is much better in these compared to most countries high up on the HDI, Noda pointed out.

“We have to put people and the planet at the centre. If India makes it right, the world can follow and make it right. You have a special responsibility for your country and also the world,” Noda said.

Over the last 30 years, India’s performance on the HDI has improved phenomenally, Noda pointed out. Between 1990 and 2019, India’s HDI value increased from 0.429 to 0.645, an increase of 50.3 per cent. During this period, India’s life expectancy at birth increased by 11.8 years, mean years of schooling increased by 3.5 years, and expected years of schooling increased by 4.5 years. India’s GNI per capita increased by 274 per cent, according to the report.