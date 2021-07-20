India SME Forum says draft e-commerce rules will cause disruption

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The India SME Forum on Tuesday said the proposed amendments in the e-commerce rules under the Consumer Protection Act may make marketplaces inaccessible to small and medium enterprises and urged the government to revisit the proposed rules. It had earlier written to the Prime Minister raising concerns on the impact of these norms.
The industry body, which represents over 86,000 MSME players, has raised several concerns and said that the amended rules, if implemented, can cause unnecessary disruption and compliance burden for the MSME players.
Also read: E-comm firms need to be regulated
Vinod Kumar, President, India SME Forum, said, “The amendments increase compliance burden on e-commerce entities and make the marketplace inaccessible to small and medium businesses who depend on these entities for sustenance. It is important for the government to revisit these rules and detangle the complexities.”
Terming the proposed provision aimed at prohibiting certain kinds of flash sales as an “ambiguous and overreaching measure”, the Forum stated that these sales are a big source of revenue for small businesses.
“If the changes are approved, these can hurt consumers as well as local and household sellers. Additionally, ban on these sales foster a demarcation between physical and online retail. Sales in the offline marketplace doesn’t go through the same amount of scrutiny as is placed on online platforms,” it added.
Referring to the provisions that will require online platforms to appoint nodal officers, chief compliance officers and grievance redressal officers among other provisions, the industry body said this will impact small sellers who conduct business through their own websites.
“Small businesses don’t have the appropriate means to abide by the norms proposed by the new guidelines which makes the online marketplace inaccessible to them and disrupt the ease of doing business,” it added.
Stating that the amendments will also have an impact on extended support levied by e-commerce platforms, it added that due to the increased compliance burden of support service providers, small sellers will be unable to avail these services at cost-effective rates.
The industry body also pointed out that amendments such as mandatory registration with DPIIT will create stringent burdens on online platforms forcing them to change the way business is conducted which in turn could impact sellers.
“Having withered two waves of a devastating pandemic, MSMEs need all the support they can get from policy makers. The draft rules are not only counterproductive but will be more damaging in the long run than Covid itself since these rules will be permanent,” the India SME Forum added.
The deadline to submit comments on the proposed amendments in the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 ends on Wednesday.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...