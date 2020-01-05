Indian-Americans in Chicago hold rally in support of CAA

Braving sub-zero temperature, more than 300 Indian-Americans held a rally in support of the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA in downtown Chicago on Saturday.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.

“A freezing temp of -1C was not able to dampen the gathering of more than 300 Indian diaspora. They came with colourful and meaningful placards, slogans, banners and flags of USA and India. Their message was loud and clear,” said Indian American Dr Bharat Barai, one of the organisers of the rally.

The participants signed a memorandum supporting the CAA and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for the humanitarian help to religiously persecuted minorities in three neighbouring countries. The memorandum was forwarded to the Government of India through the Consul General of India in Chicago.

Several other community leaders also spoke on the occasion, including Amitabh Mittal, Nirav Patel, Hemant Patel, Amar Upadhyay, Rohit Joshi, Shailesh Rajput, Vandana Jhingan, Kalpesh Desai and Devesh Pandit.