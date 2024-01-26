The Constitution of India continues to provide an enduring framework for the world’s largest democracy and a foundation for its global leadership, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

“In the year ahead, we look forward to further deepening the vibrant people-to-people ties between our countries and advancing our ambitious agenda for cooperation on our most vital priorities,” Blinken said in a statement congratulating Indians on the country’s Republic Day.

The US’ relationship with India is one of the most consequential in the world, Blinken stated, citing US President Joe Biden.

“The past year has been marked by important milestones in our ‘Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership’, including our cooperation throughout India’s successful G20 Presidency and at the G20 Leaders’ Summit,” he pointed out

“I warmly extend my best wishes to the Indian people as they celebrate this special occasion,” he said.

