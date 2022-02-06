Indian team wears black armbands to pay respect to late Lata Mangeshkar

The members of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team wore black armbands in the first ODI against the West Indies, to pay respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday morning in a Mumbai hospital.
Mangeshkar, 92, one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failures earlier in the day, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her. “The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Smt Lata Mangeshkar ji,” the BCCI tweeted.
Earlier in the day, the BCCI, in another tweet, wrote: "The BCCI joins the nation in mourning the loss of Bharat Ratna Smt Lata Mangeshkar ji. The queen of melody enthralled the country for decades. An avid follower of the game and an ardent supporter of Team India, she helped create awareness using music as a medium #RIPLataji."
A Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) official said that the Indian flag will be flown at half-mast at the stadium and there will be no celebrations held by the state cricket body.
