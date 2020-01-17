Indian thought is vibrant and diverse: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the international conclave on ‘Globalising Indian Thought’ and also unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K).

Addressing the gathering through video conference, the Prime Minister said, “Indian thought is vibrant and diverse. It is constant and evolving. It is too vast to be put in a lecture or a seminar or even books. But, broadly, there are certain ideals that have remained central to Indian values. They are — compassion, harmony, justice, service and openness.”

“The innovative zeal of Indians is drawing the world to India. Indian thought has given a lot to the world and has the potential to contribute even more. It has the potential to solve some of the most leading challenges our planet faces,” he added.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, said tht Indian businesses have evolved their own management styles such as Jugaad innovations and India, as a country, has a rich legacy of its original science such as yoga, Ayurveda, and vastu shastra. These practices and techniques have caught global attention.

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar congratulated IIM-K for providing an ideal platform through GIT 2020 for an individual’s to rediscover his roots and move towards his goals. An intuitive mind is the basis of innovation. Free and new ideas come to an individual when we accept that our knowledge is limited.

The Guest of Honour, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, encouraged students to embark on a mission to globalise Indian thought with concerted efforts by adopting and internalising civilisational values to generate greater awareness about Indian thought among Indians and then the global community.