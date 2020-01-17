Indian thought is vibrant and diverse: PM Modi

It has been a defining decade for clinical trials
There is greater focus on patient interest now, but more ground has to be covered
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the international conclave on ‘Globalising Indian Thought’ and also unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K).
Addressing the gathering through video conference, the Prime Minister said, “Indian thought is vibrant and diverse. It is constant and evolving. It is too vast to be put in a lecture or a seminar or even books. But, broadly, there are certain ideals that have remained central to Indian values. They are — compassion, harmony, justice, service and openness.”
“The innovative zeal of Indians is drawing the world to India. Indian thought has given a lot to the world and has the potential to contribute even more. It has the potential to solve some of the most leading challenges our planet faces,” he added.
Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, said tht Indian businesses have evolved their own management styles such as Jugaad innovations and India, as a country, has a rich legacy of its original science such as yoga, Ayurveda, and vastu shastra. These practices and techniques have caught global attention.
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar congratulated IIM-K for providing an ideal platform through GIT 2020 for an individual’s to rediscover his roots and move towards his goals. An intuitive mind is the basis of innovation. Free and new ideas come to an individual when we accept that our knowledge is limited.
The Guest of Honour, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, encouraged students to embark on a mission to globalise Indian thought with concerted efforts by adopting and internalising civilisational values to generate greater awareness about Indian thought among Indians and then the global community.
There is greater focus on patient interest now, but more ground has to be covered
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...