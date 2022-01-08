News

India’s Covid-19 pandemic fatalities 7x more than official figures: Research

Rutam Vora Ahmedabad | Updated on January 08, 2022

COVID-19 death rate per million population ranges between 2,300 to 2,500

A latest research based on independent nationally representative surveys and models revealed that India's Covid-19 fatalities, may have topped 32 lakh – about 7 times more than the official death toll of 4,83,463 declared by the Government as on January 8, 2022.

A research paper by IIM-A professor Chinmay Tumbe and his co-author Paul Novosad, Economics Professor at Dartmouth College, Hanover, US, showed that Covid-19 constituted 29 per cent of the overall deaths that occurred between June 2020-July 2021; that works out to a figure of 32 lakh deaths, of which 27 lakh had occurred during the second wave (April-July 2021).

The researchers used an independent nationally representative survey of 140,000 adults and compared Covid mortality during 2020 and 2021 Covid-19 waves with the expected all-cause mortality. When compared with pre-pandemic periods, all-cause mortality was 27 per cent higher in 0.2 million health facilities and 26% higher in civil registration deaths in 10 States. Both the increases occurred mostly in 2021.

“The analyses find that India’s cumulative Covid deaths by September 2021 were 6-7 times higher than reported officially,” the researchers noted in the paper, published in the Science magazine on January 6, 2022.

Published on January 08, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like