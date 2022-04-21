India’s Covid cases jump 15% on a daily basis

India on Thursday reported 2,380 fresh Covid infections — a 15 per cent increase on a 24 hour basis; while deaths stood at 56, as per data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country’s Covid graph has been witnessing an increase over the last few days with some cities and States reporting a jump in numbers and increased positivity rates.

Delhi for instance saw a 60 per cent rise cases on a 24 hour basis, with over 1,000 cases being reported on Wednesday. Positivity rate is up to 5.70 per cent. The Delhi government has also made masks compulsory in public places.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate is up to 0.53 per cent; while weekly positivity rate stood at 0.43 per cent. Recovery rate stood at 98.76 per cent.