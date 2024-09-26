India’s ranking at the IMD’s World Talent Ranking 2024 has come down to 58 from 56 last year. The ranking assesses nations based on their ability to develop, retain, and attract highly qualified domestic and international talent. In 2022, India was at the 52nd rank.

While the country’s appeal remains relatively stable, its readiness score has dropped from 18 in 2022 to 25 in 2024, and its investment and development score fell from 61 in 2022 to 66 in 2024. This indicates an urgent need for India to improve its investment climate and talent development strategies to bolster its competitiveness in the global talent arena, the survey added.

Switzerland came first, Singapore second, and Luxembourg third out of 67 economies in the eleventh edition. Singapore’s steady rise to the top – for the first time since the inception of the ranking in 2014 – is driven by its robust performance in the readiness of its talent pool. It was 8th last year.

Switzerland dominates the Investment and Development and Appeal factors, while Singapore excels in Readiness (specifically of its talent pool) and Luxembourg relies on a strong Investment and Development approach to talent competitiveness.

