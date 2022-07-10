Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned in August

The country's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAN) INS Vikrant will be commissioned in August this year to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

"The ship’s delivery is being targeted in end July, followed by commissioning of the ship in August to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sunday while informing the progress of the carrier's sea trials.

Accoridng to the statement, integrated trials of majority of equipment and systems onboard the carrier including some of the aviation facilities complex equipment were undertaken during the fourth phase of sea trials of INS Vikrant on Sunday.

Maiden sea trials of IAC were successfully completed in August 2021. This was followed by second and third phases of sea trials in October 2021 and January 2022, respectively.

During these trials, endurance testing of propulsion machinery, electrical and electronic suites, deck machinery, lifesaving appliances, ship’s navigation and Communication systems was undertaken.

Built in India

With more than 76 per cent indigenous content, INS Vikrant has been designed and constructed by the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL).

"This has led to growth in indigenous design and construction capabilities, besides development of large number of ancillary industries, with employment opportunities for over 2,000 CSL personnel and about 12,000 employees in ancillary industries," the statement added.