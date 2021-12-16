News

IndiGo starts daily direct flights between Guwahati & Pune

Abhishek Law New Delhi | Updated on December 16, 2021

Travel times between these two cities will now be reduced by more than 50 per cent

The country’s leading carrier, IndiGo has launched direct daily flights between Guwahati (Assam) and Pune (Maharashtra). The inauguration of the new route comes in line with the airline’s focus on strengthening regional connectivity.

Operations began December 15 onwards.

The Guwahati to Pune took off at 22:40 hours; while the Pune – Guwahati flight took off at 2:50 hours (on December 16). Flying time, as per the schedule put out by the airlines, is a little over three hours.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, these new flights will strengthen inter and intra-regional connectivity while promoting trade, commerce and tourism. Travel times between these two cities will now be reduced by more than 50 per cent.

The airline now operates over 500 weekly flights from four ports of Assam – Guwahati, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Jorhat.

Published on December 16, 2021

