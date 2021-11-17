IntelliSmart bags order to install over 6 lakh smart pre-paid meters in Assam

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Ltd (IntelliSmart), a joint venture of National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), has secured its first order to install more than 6 lakh pre-paid smart meters in 19 circles of Assam, it said on Wednesday in a release.
This is the country’s first ever competitively bid smart metering project by any State on Totex mode (capex + opex). With this win, IntelliSmart also becomes the first company in the smart metering segment to undertake the Government’s smart prepaid metering programme to Northeast India, as per the release.
As part of the project awarded by Government of Assam through Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL), IntelliSmart will implement the project in Totex mode under the Design Build Finance Own Operate and Transfer (DBFOOT) arrangement and maintain the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system for a period of 9 years.
The project will be undertaken in Nagaon, Morigaon, KANCH, Cachar, Badarpur, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sibsagar,Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, GEC-I, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Rangia, Mangaldoi, Tezpur, North Lakhimpur and GEC-II circles of Assam, the release stated.
“This shall entail an investment of about ₹500 crore in the State for enabling smart metering in pre-paid mode and would usher the transformation in the power distribution in Assam through the digitisation process. We shall continue to have a commitment to Assam to the smart metering as well as other digital initiatives of the state to help Assam’s drive to be on the forefront of the energy map of the country. ” Anil Rawal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IntelliSmart said.
