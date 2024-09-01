The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), led by the Executive Director, National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) to assess damages caused by rainfall and floods in Gujarat.

The IMCT will shortly visit the flood affected districts of Gujarat, the MHA said in a press statement.

Between August 25 and August 30, Gujarat was severely affected by heavy to torrential rainfall due to a deep depression formed over the State as well as Rajasthan.

Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, too, were affected.

The MHA said it is in touch with senior officers of these States, and will depute IMCT there, as well, in case of severe damages. .

During the current monsoon season, several States have been severely affected by heavy rainfall, floods, cloudbursts, and landslides. In response, many States are requesting central assistance to mitigate the losses caused by these natural disasters.

For instance, Kerala has sought ₹2,000 crore from the Centre to aid in recovery efforts following the devastating floods in Wayanad.

The MHA said the Centre is fully committed to provide all possible help to affected States.

In line with a decision made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in August 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) constituted Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to conduct on-the-spot assessments of damages caused by floods and landslides in States like Assam, Kerala, Mizoram, and Tripura. These teams visited the affected areas in advance, without waiting for individual states to submit memorandums seeking compensation, according to the Ministry.

The MHA has also constituted an IMCT for Nagaland, which will visit the affected areas of the state soon, the MHA has announced.

In the past, the IMCT visited the disaster affected States only after the receipt of memorandum from the State government.