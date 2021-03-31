Invideo launches voice assistant video editor

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Sequoia Capital-backed InVideo.io, a video editing and creation platform, has launched voice assistant video editor, an artificial intelligence-based editing feature.
The feature, which the company claims is the first in the world, will allow users to edit video through voice commands.
The feature was launched on InVideo.io’s platform, Intelligent Video Assistant.
“With the help of the voice assistant video editor, users can now easily create, edit, add music, define speed, suggest most relevant templates, and create many such voice commands. The latest addition takes the user experience a step forward, with a memory feature,” InVideo Chief Executive Officer Sanket Shah said.
The company had raised $15 million in a Series A from Sequoia Capital India. Tiger Global, Hummingbird, RTP Global and Base also participated in the round that closed in October 2020.
