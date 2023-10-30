External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met the families of eight former Navy personnel, facing death sentence by a Qatar court on Thursday on charges of espionage, and assured them that the government “attaches highest importance to the case” and would make all effort to ensure relief for them.

Jaishankar posted on X that he told the family members of the ex-Navy personnel that he “fully share the concerns and pain of the families”. Sources said the Minister tried to convince the family members that they are fully invested in getting them back as early as possible as there is chance of dialogue with Qatar government on this issue.

“Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard,” the Minister for External Affairs posted on the social media. Sources said the family had filed a mercy plea with Qatar regime for pardon of former Navy relatives before the judgement was delivered by the Court of First Instance.

Before meeting with Jaishankar, the families also engaged Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and sought assistance to impress upon the government to take up with their counterpart in Qatar for pardon of ex-Navy officials, some of them high ranking and decorated in service.

The Navy, meanwhile, is going through the judgement of the Qatar’s Court of First Instance to understand the legal implications of verdict that shocked India. These personnel were arrested last August and charges were framed in March 2023 in a case of suspected espionage case. “It was supposed to have been transcribed and provided on Sunday. We will get back and have a look at it,” chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

“You heard the MEA statement. Every effort is being made by the government to ensure we take up through the legal course and fin relief for our personnel,” insisted Indian Navy chief.

Earlier, the MEA has expressed shock after hearing the court verdict and stated that it would take up the issue with Qatari authorities and “extend all consular and legal assistance” to the former Navy officials. International reports, however, stated that executing death sentence in Qatar is an exception.