Japanese PM arrives in India to hold summit talks with PM Modi

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in New Delhi on a short visit. He is scheduled to hold summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 5 PM.

The Japanese prime minister arrived in New Delhi at around 3:40 PM and is scheduled to depart at 8 AM on Sunday.

Besides key bilateral issues, the situation in Ukraine is also likely to figure in the Modi-Kishida talks.

"The summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance their partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The previous India-Japan annual summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018. The annual summit between Prime Minister Modi and his then Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe was cancelled in December 2019 in the wake of massive protests rocked Guwahati over the amended citizenship law.

The summit could not be held in 2020 and 2021 primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.