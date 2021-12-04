'Jawad’ may not ramp up as severe cyclone, may weaken off West Bengal coast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) appears to have withdrawn the outlook for cyclone ‘Jawad’ over the West-Central Bay of Bengal to intensify as a severe cyclone due to proximity to land features (coast line of Andhra Pradesh-Odisha), increasing wind shear (abrupt change in wind speeds and direction with height) which would not allow the storm tower to rise to required heights, and cooler waters.

Sea-surface temperature values towards the coastline too are less than optimal at about 27 degrees Celsius (as against 29 degrees Celsius in the outer seas) which could undermine the supply of moisture that goes to fuels the storm engine. The seas off the West Bengal coast appears to be the coldest while those off the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts are only slightly better off.

Coordinates of ‘Jawad’

At 5.30 am this (Saturday) morning, The Cyclonic Storm ‘Jawad ’ lay centred about 230 km South-East of Vishakhapatnam, 340 km South of Gopalpur, 410 km South-South-West of Puri and 490 km South-South-West of Paradip (all Odisha), India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a special bulletin jut a while ago.

It is likely to weaken gradually even as it is shifting its track to the North and North-East as predicted. It will continue to move during the course of today (Saturday) to the North and then to the North-North-East. This will take it along the Odisha coast reaching near Puri tomorrow (Sunday) morning weakened as a deep depression.

Storm surge warned of

Storm surge of about 0.5 m height above astronomical tide may inundate low-lying areas of coastal districts of Odisha around Sunday noon. Being a new Moon day, higher astronomical tides of about 2-4 m height are likely along the coast of Odisha and West Bengal.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into West-Central and North-West Bay and along and off the North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coasts today and tomorrow.

The IMD has advised that offshore and along-shore operations along the North Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts may be suspended on both these days to ensure safety of life & property.

AP, Odisha districts on alert

The IMD has also issued a general alert for storm impact for the Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts of Odisha.

Light to moderate rainfall has been forecast at most places over South Coastal Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh today (Friday) with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Odisha and the adjoining interior districts and also over coastal districts of the plains of West Bengal.

As for tomorrow (Sunday), light to moderate rainfall is forecast at many places over the plains of West Bengal and North Odisha; and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. On Monday, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura and heavy to very heavy at isolated places. Heavy rainfall is also at isolated places over West Bengal.