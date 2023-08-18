Job openings for women who are re-entering the workforce after a break have increased by 18 per cent in the past year, mostly as a result of initiatives conducted by both the governmental and corporate sectors focused on enhancing gender diversity and inclusion, according to a report by Spectrum Talent Management.

The report is based on a survey conducted with a sample size of 5,00,000 applicants analysed for the period of July 2022 to July 2023.

In sectors such as healthcare and pharma, education, BFSI, and the technology industry, women are reportedly able to find maximum opportunities as they reintegrate into the job market.

Enabling factors

Moreover, various factors are driving this trend, including a cultural shift towards inclusive work environments, the rise of educated women in the professional sphere, workplace diversity initiatives, flexible work arrangements, and the growing demand for diverse talents.

“We are encouraged by these findings and remain committed to supporting women on their journey to professional success. As we continue to witness this positive trajectory, our aim is to create an ecosystem that nurtures skills, fosters inclusivity, and empowers women to achieve their career aspirations, contributing significantly to the evolving workforce,” said Vidur Gupta, Director of Spectrum Talent Management.

Recognising the potential differences in pay, job responsibilities, and career advancement among various industries and positions, the research emphasises the continuous work being done to rectify these imbalances. It also highlights the changing environment where companies are placing greater emphasis on cultivating gender diversity and inclusiveness, which helps guarantee just and fair prospects for women’s career development.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit