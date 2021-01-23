Justice Geeta Mittal appointed as new Chairperson of Broadcasting Content Complaints Council

Broadcasters industry body Indian Broadcasting Foundation has appointed former Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court Justice Gita Mittal as the new Chairperson of Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC).

BCCC is the independent self-regulatory body set up by IBF to examine content-related complaints relating to all non-news general entertainment channels in India.

Mittal succeeds former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Vikramajit Sen, whose tenure as BCCC Chairperson has ended. She served as the first woman Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court and is also the first woman Chairperson of BCCC.

A delegation of the IBF Board, led by the Foundation’s President, K Madhavan, invited Mittal to chair BCCC, a statement added.

“I look forward to joining BCCC in its unique journey of self-regulation, which also promises to be an exciting and challenging one,” Mittal said in a statement.

The 13-member BCCC, which is in its tenth year of operation, has addressed more than 96,000 content-related complaints. Former Chief Justice of Madras and Delhi high courts and former Chairperson of Law Commission of India, Justice A P Shah, was the founding Chairperson of BCCC.