Kangana Ranaut lands in Mumbai amid protest at airport

Dyson Corale: Straight as a pin and ready to go
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut landed here from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police.
On her arrival, she was taken to her residence in suburban Khar amid tight security, a police official said.
Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm.
Sena workers with black flags were seen outside the airport, shouting slogans against her.
Workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena, who also gathered there, raised slogans in her support. RPI (A) leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had declared that his party workers would protect Kangana while she is in Mumbai.
All these workers gathered at the Terminal-2 of the airport.
“The actress was escorted out of the airport by the personnel of the central security forces and the Mumbai police. She was provided security right from the tarmac,” the official said.
The 33-year-old actress has been provided Y-plus category security cover by the Centre.
“She was escorted out of the airport from the domestic terminal gate. She was then taken to her residence in suburban Khar amid tight security,” he said.
There is huge police deployment at her Khar residence, near which some Sena workers have gathered.
Kangana has courted controversy with her recent comments about the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. In response to a remark by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut where he asked her not to come back to the city after she claimed she felt unsafe in the city, Kangana had compared Mumbai with PoK.
The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started demolishing “illegal alterations” at her Bandra bungalow. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition process and sought to know how the civic body entered the property when the owner was not present.
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
Google on Tuesday launched the latest version of its operating system, the Android 11. The new update has a ...
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Tata Elxsi Limited, at its high point yesterday, marked ₹1,226.6 – its highest price in almost ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100107011301145 Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...