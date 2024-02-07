The Karnataka state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders - Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Mysuru Pratap MP Simha and MLA BY Vijayendra retaliated to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led protest in New Delhi. The party counter claimed that the State indeed has received benefits from the Centre, and criticised that the protest move is to draw attention away from poor governance

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders led the “Delhi Chalo” protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. This was a move to voice its concerns about “injustice” done to the State by the Centre in the devolution of taxes and grants-in-aid over the past few years.

The Chief Minister said that over the past five to six years, a grant of ₹1,87,000 crore to the State has been pending. In the 15th Finance Commission, the state’s tax share decreased from 4.71 per cent (14th Finance Commission) to 3.64 per cent, resulting in a loss of ₹62,098 crore. The State contributes ₹4,30,000 crore in taxes to the Centre, but only receives about 12 to 13 rupees out of every 100 rupees contribution in return.

BJP’s rebuttal

In a rebuttal to Congress’ “claims”, Surya said that the tax devolution to Karnataka has increased to ₹2.82 lakh crore in 2014-24 vs ₹81,795 crore from 2004-14 - a 250 per cent rise under Modi government. Grants-in-Aid increased to ₹2.08 lakh crore in 2014-24 from ₹60,779 crore in 2004-14 - a 240 per cent rise.

Addressing withholding of grants, he said, “There’s no mention of a grant for Karnataka in the Final FC report. Not just Karnataka, no special grant has been recommended for any state. Karnataka has witnessed a massive 240 per cent raise in both tax devolution and Grants from center.”

While Congress claims Karnataka has got nothing from Centre, the average railway Budget for Karnataka under Modi government is at ₹3,838 crore is 4.5 times the average annual Budget outlay during UPA-2 (₹835 crore).

In Jal Jeevan Mission, in the Varuna and Chamundeshwari constituencies, the number of households with tapped water has risen from 1.22 lakh in 2019 to 3.44 lakh in 5 years.

Similarly in Kanakapura-Ramanagara, JJM has enabled 89.06 per cent of the households, roughly 2 lakh people gain access to tap water from a mere 70,000 tap water connections, he adds. He was addressing a press conference with Pratap Simha on Wednesday, Surya further added.

Counter protest

BY Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister Yediyurappa in retaliation, held a protest in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. He accused the Congress government of emptying treasury and criticised the Chief Minister of creating “drama” with the protest. “Congress has completely failed to deal with the drought situation in the state. It has also not responded to the drought-related plight of farmers,” he said.