Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday, announced an interim salary hike of 17 per cent for government employees.

The announcement comes after the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association (KSGEA) , which has been demanding the release of the 7 th Pay Commission, declared an indefinite strike.

After the announcement, Bommai said, “An order to this effect will be issued immediately.”

On Wednesday morning, KSGEA declared a strike, discontinuing public services across the state. Following the announcement by the CM, the association called off the strike, said a spokesperson from the association.

Old pension scheme

The government employees have also requested to implement the old pension scheme.

“A committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) will be constituted to study and submit a report on the steps taken to implement the defined pension scheme in the states that have already implemented it,” said the CM.

In Karnataka, the National Pension Scheme has been implemented for employees who began working for the government after April 1, 2006.