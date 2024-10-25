Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of South Wales (UNSW) in Australia to build capacity and support emerging technology start-ups that aim to accelerate transition to clean energy. The specific details of the MoU were not disclosed.

“The signing of this MoU between Karnataka and the UNSW aims to promote innovation and incubation for clean and renewable energy technologies and start-ups, thereby enhancing Karnataka’s ties with Australian institutions and opening up new investment opportunities,” stated State Energy Minister K.J. George.

The MoU was signed by Professor Colin Grant, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Global University of South Wales (UNSW) Sydney, and K.P. Rudrappaiah, Managing Director of KREDL.

This MoU commences on the date of signing and will remain in effect for five years unless terminated by either party.