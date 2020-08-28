Karnataka makes move to get 3,200 acres BGML industrial park

Karnataka has made a move to get 3,200 acres of unexplored mine land from Bharat Gold Mines Limited (BGML) to set up an industrial park in Kolar district.

Led by Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries and R Ashok, Revenue Minister, held detailed discussion with Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Coal, Parliamentary Affairs and Mines on Friday.

Bharat Gold Mines Limited was allotted around 12,000-13,000 acres for mining purpose and processing of ore. So far the company has used around 4,000 acres.

Pralhad Joshi said, “Before land transfer, we have asked the Karnataka government to conduct a physical mining survey to determine the presence of natural resources within a time frame of three months in the unexplored area.”

“After getting the report, The Centre through MECL in six months time, will conduct a detailed survey and initiate the process of land transfer,” he added.

The Union Minister further said, “The mining survey, when done and if natural resources are found, then the State government will get the option to auction the area and if no natural resources are found then the land will be given for industrial use.”

Acknowledging the discussions with the Union minister, Jagadish Shettar said, “We held talks with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to obtain 3,200 acres of unused land. The Mines and Geology department will be assigned the work to assess and determine the presence of any natural resources and when transferred, Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) will develop it into an industrial park.”

“The land in Kolar is strategic in nature and well suited to set up an Industrial park. The land is strategically located at 90kms from Bengaluru airport, 260 km from Chennai Port, 314 km from Krishnapatnam port,” he said.

Later, Jagadish Shettar said, The 3200-acre land parcel is under the ownership of Bharat Gold Mines Ltd, which falls under the administration of Kolar Gold Fields. The land parcel has the infrastructure required to set up a full-fledged industrial park and generate employment.

“The land in Kolar will help the State to fulfil the investment commitments. Karnataka so far has attracted investments to the tune of ₹31,676.57 crore in the last five months, and is expected to generate 65,459 direct employment despite Covid-19 pandemic and months of stringent lockdown,” Shettar added.

Donimalai mine

The Ministry of Mines requested the Karnataka government to clear the National Mineral Development Corporation’s (NMDC) pending mining lease applications to resume mining operations at Donimalai mines.

Pralhad Joshi said, “There is no valid reason for the Karnataka government to keep the extension of Donimalai mine lease on hold.”

The Donimalai mine located in Sandur Taluk in Ballari district has a capacity of 7 million tonnes per annum has been mired in controversy over renewal resulting in the cancellation of lease and subsequently halting the production from the mine.