Karnataka has achieved the highest Positive Talent Balance (PTB) in India, recording a net PTB of 63,500. This highlights the State’s growing appeal as a hub for skilled professionals.

Following Karnataka, Haryana and Telangana ranked second and third, respectively, in terms of PTB value.

A report by staffing solutions company Xpheno highlights Karnataka’s strong performance in attracting and retaining talent, as well as facilitating interstate talent movements.

Over the past 12 months, the State absorbed 136,500 white-collar professionals while 73,000 workers relocated to other Indian States.

Commenting on the report, Kamal Karanth, Co-founder of Xpheno, said, “Emerging as the top State with the highest PTB is a crucial factor in further building the State’s reputation as a leading Talent Brand for domestic and global enterprises alike. Through continuous investments in infrastructure, forward-looking policies, and targeted business incentives, Karnataka has strengthened its stronghold as a leading global talent brand.”

The State’s active white-collar talent pool stands at 5.97 million, with 64 percent possessing at least one year of work experience. Bengaluru continues to retain its position as a key talent hub, with 3.4 million experienced professionals and attracting both domestic and international enterprises.

Additionally, Karnataka remains a preferred destination for job seekers, with 3.2 million candidates across India showing interest in opportunities within the State, including 1.7 million from other major cities.

The report was released by M B Patil, Minister for Commerce & Industries and Infrastructure.

Talent Positive, a key metric measures the city or State’s capability to attract talent than it loses. A positive PTB is critical for driving economic growth, attracting businesses, and fostering innovation. Regions with a strong PTB are more likely to secure investments from companies seeking skilled workers to meet their operational needs.

