KCR announces salary hike, increases retirement age for govt staff

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The New Year comes a bit early for the State Government employees in Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced hikes in salaries and the retirement age of the State Government employees.
They, however, will have to wait for a few more weeks to get to know the quantum of hike.
As many as 9.37 lakh employees will be benefited by the government decision. The Government would also announce a recruitment policy in February after assessing the vacancies in various departments.
The Chief Minister appointed a Committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to discuss the Pay Revision Committee recommendations, the quantum of the hikes, promotion policy and other issues related to government employees.
Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, Water resources Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar are the other members in the committee.
The salaries of grant-in-aid employees, daily wage, full-time and part-time contingent employees, home guards, anganwadi workers, contract employees, outsourced employees, Asha workers, Vidya volunteers and pensioners would also be increased.
The three-member committee will study the PRC report and will have discussions with various employee unions. The committee would come out with a recommendation on the quantum of salary hike and other benefits.
After the formation of Telangana State, the government gave 42 per cent fitment to the employees.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...