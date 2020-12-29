KCR announces salary hike, increases retirement age for govt staff

The New Year comes a bit early for the State Government employees in Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced hikes in salaries and the retirement age of the State Government employees.

They, however, will have to wait for a few more weeks to get to know the quantum of hike.

As many as 9.37 lakh employees will be benefited by the government decision. The Government would also announce a recruitment policy in February after assessing the vacancies in various departments.

The Chief Minister appointed a Committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to discuss the Pay Revision Committee recommendations, the quantum of the hikes, promotion policy and other issues related to government employees.

Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, Water resources Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar are the other members in the committee.

The salaries of grant-in-aid employees, daily wage, full-time and part-time contingent employees, home guards, anganwadi workers, contract employees, outsourced employees, Asha workers, Vidya volunteers and pensioners would also be increased.

The three-member committee will study the PRC report and will have discussions with various employee unions. The committee would come out with a recommendation on the quantum of salary hike and other benefits.

After the formation of Telangana State, the government gave 42 per cent fitment to the employees.