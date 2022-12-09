Telangana Chief Minister K Chanrasekhar Rao has on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Hyderabad Airport Metro Project, which is being taken up at an estimated cost of ₹6,250 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Metro services were the most viable option to fight environmental pollution and the problem of traffic congestion. The government was working towards providing all facilities to the people of the State capital in line with the growing demographic demands.

This will be the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro and will cover a stretch of 31 km from Rayadurgam Metro Station (near the IT Hub Mind Space) to the international airport at Shamshabad, with a travel time of 26 minutes. The bids for the project have already been requested and will be accepted until December 13, 2022. As per the officials, an advanced aerodynamic design and coaches will be deployed in the proposed metro to ensure a high-speed of 120 km per hour

The State government had recently announced that the much-awaited metro rail project to Hyderabad airport would be taken up entirely with State government funds. Some of the facilities being proposed include airport check-in points in the Metro Corridor itself and high-level passenger safety measures.