KCR writes to Modi congratulating him for taking up Central Vista project

V Rishi Kumar Hyderabad | Updated on December 09, 2020 Published on December 09, 2020

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing that the proposed Central Vista project will be a symbol of self esteem and national pride.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister and shared by the Chief Minister's Office, Rao wrote, “Dear Shri Narendra Modi ji, I join you with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying of the foundation stone for the grand project of Central Vista. This project was long overdue, as the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and also associated with our colonial past.”

“The new Central Vista project will be a symbol of self-esteem, prestige and national pride of a resurgent, confident and strong India. I wish for the speedy completion of this prestigious and nationally important project.”

