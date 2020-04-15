Kerala Feeds to ensure prompt supply of cattle fodder

The state-owned Kerala Feeds Ltd (KFL) is facilitating supply of cattle fodder to dairy farmers suffering from a shortage of the produce owing to the Covid-induced lockdown.

Farmers can contact KFL at 9447490115 for its products to be delivered within two days, according to K S Indusekharan Nair, Chairman of the PSU, which has a marketing network across the State.

The company is back to normal functioning after a change in work schedule following the shutdown since March 24, KFL Managing Director, B Sreekumar, said. “Our production units at Kozhikode, Kallettumkara (Thrissur district) and Karunagappally (Kollam district) have resumed full-fledged operation,” he added. Together, the three units produce 1,250 tonnes of cattle feed every day.

Nutritious feed

A majority of the State’s cattle farms customarily produce feed in their own premises. The lockdown has led them to face an acute shortage of raw materials for the feed. “KFL is particular that no dairy farmer faces a problem with milk production. That is why we have come up with this solution,” the MD added.

The firm’s highly-nutritious KF Dairy Rich Plus feed for milch cows will be an ideal solution to resolve the crisis, Sreekumar said. This feed, which is especially good for lactating cows, guarantees a balanced diet that includes bypass protein and minerals.

Since both the Centre and State governments have categorised dairy as an essential sector, it faces no hindrance in production or distribution during the lockdown, Sreekumar pointed out.

The 1995-founded KFL, headquartered in Kallettumkara near Irinjalakuda, has a range of products that cater to different breeds of cows with the aim of keeping them in good health as well as for better productivity and quality of milk.