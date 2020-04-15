Kerala Feeds to ensure prompt supply of cattle fodder

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
The state-owned Kerala Feeds Ltd (KFL) is facilitating supply of cattle fodder to dairy farmers suffering from a shortage of the produce owing to the Covid-induced lockdown.
Farmers can contact KFL at 9447490115 for its products to be delivered within two days, according to K S Indusekharan Nair, Chairman of the PSU, which has a marketing network across the State.
The company is back to normal functioning after a change in work schedule following the shutdown since March 24, KFL Managing Director, B Sreekumar, said. “Our production units at Kozhikode, Kallettumkara (Thrissur district) and Karunagappally (Kollam district) have resumed full-fledged operation,” he added. Together, the three units produce 1,250 tonnes of cattle feed every day.
A majority of the State’s cattle farms customarily produce feed in their own premises. The lockdown has led them to face an acute shortage of raw materials for the feed. “KFL is particular that no dairy farmer faces a problem with milk production. That is why we have come up with this solution,” the MD added.
The firm’s highly-nutritious KF Dairy Rich Plus feed for milch cows will be an ideal solution to resolve the crisis, Sreekumar said. This feed, which is especially good for lactating cows, guarantees a balanced diet that includes bypass protein and minerals.
Since both the Centre and State governments have categorised dairy as an essential sector, it faces no hindrance in production or distribution during the lockdown, Sreekumar pointed out.
The 1995-founded KFL, headquartered in Kallettumkara near Irinjalakuda, has a range of products that cater to different breeds of cows with the aim of keeping them in good health as well as for better productivity and quality of milk.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Finolex Industries gained 13 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Monday, breaking ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...