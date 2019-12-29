Kerala government to showcase its upgraded investment portal at ASCEND 2020

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
The Kerala government will showcase its upgraded investment portal at the ASCEND 2020 event to be held January 9-10, which will provide all the details required by investors to set up new ventures in the State.
The Invest Kerala Portal –https://invest.kerala.gov.in -- is a single window facilitator for hassle-free investment promotion launched under its Ease of Doing Business initiatives.
"The portal is the common repository for land bank details, investor wizard, various services and schemes, and lenders. It is a huge investor-friendly initiative that is designed to address all the queries and concerns of prospective and aspiring investors and includes details about IBPMS (Intelligent Building Plan Management System),” Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said.
Elaborating, the minister said Investment Promotion and Facilitation Cell constituted on behalf of Kerala State Single Window Board would be responsible for smooth interaction with applicants and issuance of speedy approvals.
“Single Window Board has been invested with the power to issue composite clearances that will be binding on all departments/agencies. Deemed licenses can be issued by the respective Boards in cases where the stipulated time period of 30 days has been exceeded. Licences are to be issued for five years and renewal of the same will also be for five years. Renewal will be automatic based on fee payment with no separate application process,” he added.
Organised by Department of Industries, ASCEND 2020 is scheduled for January 9-10 next year at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre.
Jayarajan said allottable industrial land of over 2,000 acres has been developed, while schemes for subsidy and grants for industries being set up in the state have been put in place.
With policies in place, the government has identified priority sectors like Petrochemical, Life Sciences, Electronics, Food processing and Defence as the key drivers of growth in the coming years.
The Kerala government has taken earnest and proactive steps to improve the business environment in the state. “The amendments / modifications made as part of the Ease of Doing Business initiatives and the industrial infrastructure will create an enabling environment for establishing, running and winding up enterprises in the state,” the Minister said.
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
A narrow rally in stocks and debt defaults saw investors get a rather raw deal in 2019. We ask leading fund ...
This should provide a cushion against corrective declines
The recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, given the company’s strong ...
In a tough year for most asset classes, we broad-based our offerings and introduced more insightful new ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...