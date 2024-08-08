Kerala government plans to launch a series of policies, including in sectors like logistics, Global Capability Centre, Hi-tech Manufacturing and Artificial Intelligence, to woo investors said the state’s Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

The policies follow the Industrial Policy 2023 launched by the State government, he said while speaking at Invest Kerala, an investment roadshow in Chennai on Thursday. The event was organised by CII in association with Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation.

The Minister said that there are many apprehensions that Kerala does not have enough land for industries, high land costs, and the investment climate is not conducive. However, all these issues are being addressed in the Industrial Policy, and by the government. “We have simplified many things to make Kerala an attractive investment destination,” he said.

Rajeeve said the Kerala government is encouraging private players to set up industrial parks in the State. These parks will have the same status as that of the government parks.

The Minister said both Kerala and Tamil Nadu can work together in many areas, including industry, for mutual benefits. “We should collaborate, not compete for our mutual benefits,” he said.

It was the first roadshow by Kerala Industries department before the first Kerala Global Investors Summit planned in January or February.