Kerala HC: Prevent crowding at vaccination centres

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the State Police Chief to ensure that sufficient personnel are deployed to see that there is no crowding at various vaccination centres.
The Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the directive while initiating a suo motu case in connection with news reports about overcrowding at some of the vaccination centres.
The court asked the police chief not to use force but “persuade” persons at the vaccination centres from flouting the Covid-19 appropriate behaviours. It also directed the State government to inform about the steps taken to prevent overcrowding at the vaccination centres.
Also read: Kerala HC asks govt to regulate Covid treatment costs in private hospitals
The court observed that if uncontrolled crowding was allowed at vaccination centres, the very purpose of vaccination would boomerang since what was intended to be a prophylactic exercise would perhaps become super-spreading events.
.
KV Sohan, State Attorney, pointed out that the government had taken steps to avoid overcrowding by stopping spot registration except for second doses and making online registration mandatory. The State was in the process of administering 2.43 lakh doses of vaccine doses as of now. Besides, 4.75 lakh doses were expected to arrive in one or two days. Another 25 lakh doses of Covaxin and 75 doses of Covishield were ordered for the month of May. He also submitted that Kerala was one of the States where not a single dose of vaccines had been wasted.
The court also took up the petition alleging overcharging by the private hospitals for Covid treatment. When the petition came up for hearing, the State Attorney submitted that the government had already initiated action to ensure rationalisation of prices for Covid treatment in private hospitals.
The court observed that the government should address rationalisation of prices under two heads. The first is the charge of hospital bed/room and second was the cost chargeable for nurses and doctors on a daily basis. The expenses and charges incurred for various medical machinery including oxygenerators and ventilators should also be kept in mind.
The court adjourned the petition for further hearing at a special sitting on May 6.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...