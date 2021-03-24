Kerala HC to take up ED petition for ‘detailed hearing’ on March 30

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to March 30 for detailed hearing a petition filed by the ED challenging the registration of a criminal case against officials of the Enforcement Directorate, Kochi for forcing Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case as well as in the money laundering case, to give accusatory statements against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
When the petition filed by P Radhakrishnan, Deputy Director, Enforcement Directorate, Kochi seeking to either quash the case or order a CBI probe came up for hearing, SV Raju, Additional Solicitor General of India appearing for the ED sought a stay on further proceedings.
However, Suman Chakravarthy, Senior Public Prosecutor while opposing the stay submitted that no coercive steps such as arrests, or searches would be taken by the police.
In fact, the police wanted to take the statements of the witnesses in the case. If a stay was granted, it would disrupt the police’s decision to record statements from the witnesses. Besides, a detailed argument was necessary on the maintainability of the petition and so he sought time to make submissions. Justice VG Arun then observed that there need not be any apprehension of the police taking coercive steps against the ED officials till March 30 in view of the prosecutor’s submission
Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India who appeared for the Deputy Director submitted when Swapna Suresh was produced before the court in the money laundering case, she did not make any such complaint of pressure or coercion on her before the court.
In fact, when enquired by the Judge she had told the court that she did not have any complaints. Had there been any torture or coercive action on the part of the ED officials, she would have told the court. The registration of FIR was illegal and it did not make out any offence.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...