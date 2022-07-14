Kerala reports suspected case of monkeypox

An international traveller arriving in Kerala is reported to have subjected himself to treatment after a close contact in the UAE was confirmed to have contracted monkeypox, according to information from the State Health Department.

The person is under isolation and treatment, Health Minister, Veena George said here. The individual had reached Kerala from the UAE four days ago. His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for confirmation. Results are expected by this (Thursday) evening. The minister declined to disclose more details about the patient or where he has been isolated. The person’s family is kept under close observation. “Treatment is symptomatic, and there is no reason for any panic as the infection, unlike Covid-19, spreads only through close contact,” she added.

The Health Department had been on a general alert since the last week of May against monkeypox after it was reported to be spreading fast across Europe and the US through international travel. All districts in Kerala were directed to increase disease surveillance and remain alert. General symptoms include flu-like affliction, fever, and headache. What marks them out are lesions that appear on the face a few days after, which spreads to the body, especially the palms. The incubation, from the time of exposure to the virus to the manifestation of symptoms, ranges from five to 21 days.