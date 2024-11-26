Kerala is targeting to set up 1,000 industries with a minimum turnover of ₹100 crore in the next few years, P.Rajeeve, the State Industries Minister has said.

Speaking after inaugurating Salute Kerala 2024 organised by Indo Gulf and Middle East Chamber of Commerce, the Minister said that 1,000 industries with ₹100 crore turnover will bring ₹1 lakh crore industrial turnover to Kerala.

The Minister also made a detailed presentation on the steps taken by the State Government including legislative initiatives to make Kerala a top investment destination. The changes brought forward by the government have helped Kerala to become the number one state in the ranks of ease of doing business among the States.

Rajeeve called upon the Non-Resident Keralites to be the brand ambassadors of Kerala as an investment destination. He asked the NRK entrepreneurs to take part in the Investment Kerala meeting scheduled to be held at Kochi on February 21 and 22, 2025.

State Finance Minister KN Balagopal said that the Vizhinjam International Container Port Terminal is expected to be one of the most important development hubs in Kerala. The development zone planned by the government in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam provides great opportunities for entrepreneurs to invest in setting up global supply chain networks. This is the best time to showcase the potential of Kerala to the world.

VD Satheesan leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly said Kerala a business unfriendly place is a misconception. None of the major business enterprises in the state faced any labour issues in the past one and a half decades. The new generation of trade union leaders approach issues responsibly and sort them out in an amicable manner.

The “INMECC Leadership Salute,” the event’s highest honour, was presented to renowned entrepreneur P. Mohammed Ali of Galfar for his long-standing contributions to hospitality, industry, and societal development in Kerala.

The others honoured at the Salute Kerala 2024 are George Jacob Muthoot, Muthoot Finance Ltd; Viju Jacob, Synthite Industries; Gokulam Gopalan, Gokulam Group; V.K. Mathews, IBS Software; K.V. Tolin, Tolins Tyres; K. Muraleedharan, Muralya and SFC Group; VK Razak, VKC Group; Sheela Kochouseph, V Star Creations; PK Mayan Mohamed, Western Plywoods; AV Anoop, AVA Medimix Group.