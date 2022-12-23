MGS, one of the largest travel operators of Kerala, has launched the country’s first green taxis by adding ten Tata XPRES-T electric cars into its 400+ fleet.

At a function held in Kochi, Shashi Tharoor MP launched the green taxi operations of MGS by making the first ride.

M S Anilkumar, Managing Director, MGS, said the company which operates its fleet based out of the State’s four international airports and four IT parks, will take the number of green taxis to 100 within a year. “It is the need of the hour to usher in the new green revolution and we are happy to have launched the country’s first fleet of green taxis,” he added.

Venkatesh N — Senior Manager, EV South, Tata Motors, said in addition to the enormous savings on the operational cost, these green taxis’ contributions to the environment both by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and drastically reducing pollution make them the only choice in the future. “Considering this, almost all of the taxis in the country presently depending on petrol, diesel or CNG will ultimately be replaced by electric cars,” he said.

MGS also honoured Abdul Nizar and family at the function who took a road trip to Kashmir and back in an electric car.