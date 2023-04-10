Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that his government was trying to chalk out a robust industrial environment, which can take up the challenges in the changing times.

Speaking after inaugurating Mission 1000, the second phase of the Entrepreneurial Year project, he said efforts are being made to attract investments and give importance to innovations. This will create a sustainable business-friendly environment, he said.

Taking a dig at vested interests raising allegations about the industrial environment in the State, the Chief Minister said several MNCs are now coming forward to invest. He pointed out that the target of achieving one lakh enterprises was completed within 8 months. This has resulted in the launch of its second phase.

Mission 1000 is a scheme to select 1,000 existing enterprises and bring them up to units with an average turnover of ₹100 crore in 4 years. This will instil more confidence among all the enterprises in the State, he added.

P Rajeeve, the State Industries Minister said efforts are being made to create software to understand the problems faced by MSME units and resolve the issues. A total of 1,39,840 enterprises were started in the first phase of the entrepreneurial year, which created a total of 3,43,000 jobs. Overall 45,107 enterprises run by women were started, while 14 from the transgender community too became entrepreneurs.

K N Balagopal, the State Finance Minister inaugurated Mission 1000 Portal and YouTube Selfie Point.

