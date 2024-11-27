The Confederation of Indian Industry and KPMG in India has released “Kerala – Empowering Next Generation,” report highlighting the dynamic transformation of family-owned businesses in Kerala.

The report offers insights into how Kerala’s entrepreneurial spirit is driving innovation and sustainable growth across local, national, and international markets.

It is pointed out a notable trend of next-gen leaders returning to Kerala to lead family businesses with a vision for global expansion. This shift is fostering a professional-driven mind set and stronger governance practices.

The report reveals Kerala’s rich entrepreneurial history, tracing back to the ancient Malabar Coast traders. This spirit continues to inspire new generations to innovate and expand their business horizons.

Kerala’s family businesses have showcased remarkable resilience and adaptability, thriving in diverse sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, IT, and retail across India, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The report underscores how these businesses have navigated complex markets while maintaining strong growth trajectories.

The report emphasises the pivotal role of the younger generation in ensuring business continuity and sustainability. With rapid technological advancements and a growing trend of next-gen leaders taking on board positions, Kerala is witnessing a paradigm shift towards a more professional, governance-driven business environment.

Vishnu Pillai, Office Managing Partner – Kochi, KPMG in India said, “Kerala’s entrepreneurial landscape is at an exciting juncture. We are witnessing a new wave of young leaders poised to take their family businesses to unprecedented heights while upholding the values of their predecessors. This report is a testament to their potential and the bright future ahead.”

According to Nilesh Mody, Partner, M&A and Family Office, KPMG in India, “The successful transition of family businesses to the next generation is crucial for sustaining economic growth in Kerala. Our report highlights the importance of structured mentorship, effective succession planning, and professional governance in fostering a new era of business leadership.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit