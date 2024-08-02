Kerala Domestic Solar Prosumers Community has objected to the collection of self-generation duty from solar power producers by Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). They said that there was no procedure or government order to collect such amount.

The community founder Jameskutty Thomas in a statement pointed out that KSEB had collected a duty of 1.2 paise per unit on the electricity generated by them from those who set up solar plants in Kerala till March 31, 2024.

Though the Central Government had directed the States not to collect this amount, which was being collected under the Kerala Electricity Duty Act, 1963, the State government refused to discontinue it.

Revised rate

Besides, the State Government decided to increase this amount from 1.2 paise to 15 paise in the last budget. Though the Finance Minister had stated that this would not affect solar power prosumers, the Chief Electrical Inspector started collecting the revised rate of 15 paise per unit with effect from April 1, 2024, Jameskutty Thomas said.

The State Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Kerala Finance Bill 2024, completely withdrawing the self generation duty of solar power prosumers. However, this amount is still being collected and is causing financial losses to those who have implemented the rooftop solar project, he said.

Kerala Domestic Solar Prosumers Community is a group representing more than 2,500 solar power prosumers. They say that such collections would discourage rooftop solar projects and demanded that the collected amount should be refunded or adjusted in the electricity bills.

