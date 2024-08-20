The Kolkata Police on Tuesday began an investigation against state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s former principal Sandip Ghosh for his alleged involvement in “financial irregularities” at the medical facility, where the body of a junior woman doctor was found after she was raped and murdered.

The West Bengal government constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital. The body of the junior doctor was found in the seminar room of the hospital on August 9.

The SIT will probe into the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital during the period from January, 2021 till date. The SIT was constituted by the Mamata Banerjee-led state government at a time when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting its probe into the alleged rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor.

Notably, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to submit its investigation report on August 22.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the gruesome incident, on Tuesday question the West Bengal government about the initial attempts by hospital principal Sandip Ghosh to pass off the woman doctor’s death as a “suicide”.

The court pointed out that Ghosh, instead of facing action, has been moved out to another college. The bench drew attention to the delay in the registration of FIR and handing over the body to the parents.

After Ghosh stepped down as the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital following widespread protests, the state government appointed him as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH), triggering further outrage. Later, the Calcutta High Court ordered Ghosh to go on leave. The CBI is now questioning him.

The apex court also gave the state government time till August 22 to file a status report on the probe into the mob attack at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In the wee hours of Independence Day, miscreants entered the hospital and vandalised portions of the medical facility, when a massive mass movement was taking place across the State to protest against the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor.