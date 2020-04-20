KVGB donates ₹50 lakh to Covid relief funds

The officers and employees of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) have contributed ₹50 lakh to different Covid relief funds in response to the call given by the Prime Minister and the Karnataka Chief Minister in this connection.

Out of ₹50 lakh, an amount of ₹22.50 lakh will be given to PM-CARES Fund, ₹20 lakh to the CM Relief Fund, and ₹7.50 lakh for constructing ICU beds with ventilator and other necessary equipment at Civil Hospital in Dharwad.

Quoting P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, a press release by the bank said that employees of the bank are always responding to the pains and sorrows of the people. The Covid-19 pandemic has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people nationwide.

He said the bank had appealed to its staff members to donate, and it collected ₹50 lakh from them.

P Gopi Krishna handed over the cheque of ₹50 lakh the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad, Deepa Cholan, in Dharwad recently, the release added.