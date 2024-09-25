The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against AR Dairy, one of its ghee suppliers, for allegedly supplying adulterated ghee that was used for making laddu prasadam of Lord Balaji.

General Manager (Procurement) for TTD, Murali Krishna, registered the complaint with the Tirupathi East Police Station against AR Dairy, on the ground of violation of norms.

The State government on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the issue, with Guntur Range Inspector General Sarvasrestha Tripathi as its head.

The SIT will investigate all issues, including procurement of adulterated ghee containing animal fat to prepare the prasadam, and misuse of power by the previous dispensation.