Land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic missile successfully test-fired

PTI Balasore | Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on September 30, 2019

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired at 10:20 AM from ITR, Chandipur, in Baleswar district of Odisha, Monday, September 30, 2019.   -  PTI

DRDO conducted the test fire successfully

India successfully test fired a land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic missile from Chandipur coast in Odisha’s Balasore district on Monday.

The test met all flight parameters, a source in the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) said. The missile, with a strike range of 290km, can be fired from land as well as sea-based platforms, he said.

On March 11, 2017 the first extended version of the missile, which had strike range of 450 km, was successfully tested, the source added.

BrahMos is a joint venture between the DRDO and the NPOM of Russia.

