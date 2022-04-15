'Last few tweaks' being made to Covid IP waiver deal: WTO chief

The head of the World Trade Organization told Reuters on Thursday that negotiations on an intellectual property deal for Covid-19 vaccines were ongoing between the four parties, saying they were seeking to agree on the proposal's final terms.
Since the draft compromise emerged in the media a month ago, pressure from civil society groups has been rising for the parties — the US, the European Union, India and South Africa — to walk away from the deal.
"People are saying the text is now being rejected. It is not true," Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters by telephone. "They are still trying to iron out the last things. It's just the last few tweaks," she said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.