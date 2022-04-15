hamburger

'Last few tweaks' being made to Covid IP waiver deal: WTO chief

Reuters | Geneva, April 15 | Updated on: Apr 15, 2022
Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Pressure from civil society groups has been rising for the parties — the US, the EU, India and South Africa — to walk away from the deal

The head of the World Trade Organization told Reuters on Thursday that negotiations on an intellectual property deal for Covid-19 vaccines were ongoing between the four parties, saying they were seeking to agree on the proposal's final terms.

Since the draft compromise emerged in the media a month ago, pressure from civil society groups has been rising for the parties — the US, the European Union, India and South Africa — to walk away from the deal.

"People are saying the text is now being rejected. It is not true," Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters by telephone. "They are still trying to iron out the last things. It's just the last few tweaks," she said.

