Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday at a hospital here, her sister Usha Mangeshkar said.
"She is no more. She died in the morning," said Usha Mangeshkar, the singer's younger sister .
The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.
President Ram Nath Kovind said the passing away of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar is heartbreaking for him, as for millions the world over. He tweeted, “In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable.”
Mangeshkar's condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday.
